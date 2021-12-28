BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Acquired by Total Investment Management Inc.

Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

