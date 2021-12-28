Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $17.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

