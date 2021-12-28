BOMB Hits 24-Hour Volume of $325,290.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $325,290.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,142.23 or 1.00546284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00056335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005141 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00032412 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $612.14 or 0.01278460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,702 coins and its circulating supply is 894,914 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

