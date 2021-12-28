Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after buying an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after buying an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,394.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,860.73 and a 12-month high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,343.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,299.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

