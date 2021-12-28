Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,190,000 after buying an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking stock opened at $2,394.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,343.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,299.58. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

