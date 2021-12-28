BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $86.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.88.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.84. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $73.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 939.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

