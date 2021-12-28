BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

NYSE:BRSP opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.67.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 192.55% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 87.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

