Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. The company had a trading volume of 165,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.65. Brink’s has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $84.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

