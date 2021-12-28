Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $138.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

