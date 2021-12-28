Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $33.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.