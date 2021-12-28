Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Million

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to post sales of $33.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.36 million. Broadmark Realty Capital reported sales of $32.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $123.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $151.64 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $163.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 139,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

