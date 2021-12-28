Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease has a payout ratio of 175.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.6%.

NYSE:BNL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 496,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,692. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 23.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 348,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,357 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

