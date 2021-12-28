Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $64.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the highest is $83.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $79.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $351.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.20 million to $399.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $387.09 million, with estimates ranging from $341.05 million to $436.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

AMRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 71.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,212,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,507,102. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.57. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.35.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

