Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($1.09). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($4.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.86) to $3.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 581,311 shares during the period. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

