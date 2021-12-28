Brokerages Anticipate Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 86.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($2.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $103,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

