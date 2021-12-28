Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will report $83.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.23 million to $86.40 million. Coherus BioSciences posted sales of $110.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full year sales of $336.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $333.41 million to $339.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $348.15 million, with estimates ranging from $337.48 million to $355.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.96 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a negative net margin of 63.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of CHRS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Coherus BioSciences has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91.

In other news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $58,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $4,611,545.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 44.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Bbva USA boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 90.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

