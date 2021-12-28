Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.22. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.82 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.41. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $54.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

