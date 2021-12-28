Brokerages Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). OrganiGram reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OGI shares. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 391.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 529,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 421,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 931.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $581.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.20. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.43.

