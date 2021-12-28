Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLN. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of VLN opened at $7.95 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

