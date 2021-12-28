Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million.
Shares of VLN opened at $7.95 on Friday. Valens Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $12.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.88.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
