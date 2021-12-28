Brokerages Expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on VSTM shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

In other news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,173 shares of company stock worth $68,493. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Verastem by 61.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Verastem stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 15,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,299. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

