Brokerages Set DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target at $6.65

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DBV Technologies from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on DBV Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

DBVT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.65. 179,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,745. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. DBV Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $7.38.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 million. Analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 647.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 24.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 153,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

