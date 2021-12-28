Brokerages Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) PT at $15.40

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $95,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Ecopetrol by 146.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $15.91.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

