Brokerages Set Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Target Price at $6.68

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Endo International alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Endo International by 50.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 327,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109,800 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENDP opened at $4.13 on Friday. Endo International has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $965.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $772.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.