Brokerages Set First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Target Price at $16.88

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.83.

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of FCF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 233,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $16.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 342.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 695,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,790,000 after buying an additional 538,511 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 661,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 341,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,332,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,740,000 after purchasing an additional 333,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 284.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 315,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,299,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 225,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

