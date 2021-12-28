Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $8.30

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOL shares. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Get Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $6.46 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas A?reas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.