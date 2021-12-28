Brokerages Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) PT at $32.25

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

HR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $31.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.