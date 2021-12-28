Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $69.75

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.
RCKT opened at $22.80 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.
