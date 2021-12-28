Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $69.75

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

RCKT opened at $22.80 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $67.48. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.73.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,660,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,229 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 15,802,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,601,000 after acquiring an additional 812,516 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,077,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,995,000 after acquiring an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 364,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,072,000 after purchasing an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

