Brokerages Set SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) PT at $17.00

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCWX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter worth $3,519,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 25.6% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 822,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 167,753 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 683,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 134,098 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 43.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 100,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $1,540,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

SCWX opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.02.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

