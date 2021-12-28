Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target at $54.22

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

SNMSF stock remained flat at $$35.19 during trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

