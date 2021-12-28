Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Price Target at $54.22

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNMSF shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock remained flat at $$35.19 during trading on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.14. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.