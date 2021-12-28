Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Price Target at $26.64

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 9.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TS opened at $21.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

