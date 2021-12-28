Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Target Price at $159.13

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $159.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TER stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.70 and a 200 day moving average of $130.27. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $104.05 and a 12 month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,377 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,510 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter worth about $51,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

