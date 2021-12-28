Brokerages Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $60.18

Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.18.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter worth about $8,493,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 31.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 244.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPWK opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.48 and a beta of 1.91. Upwork has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

