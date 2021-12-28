Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 11,578 Shares of Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,578 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cambria Global Value ETF alerts:

GVAL stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Value ETF (NYSEARCA:GVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.