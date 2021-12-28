Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 26,751 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $44.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.47. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $46.49.

