Brookstone Capital Management Buys 11,933 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 171.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,350.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $88,000.

IWV stock opened at $279.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $272.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $218.36 and a 12-month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

