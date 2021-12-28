Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 5.69% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFIG. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.81.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.