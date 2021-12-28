Brookstone Capital Management Has $2.95 Million Holdings in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 2.01% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,315 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 28,973 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQN opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.48. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

