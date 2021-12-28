Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.34 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118,137 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after acquiring an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $224.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $190.94 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.