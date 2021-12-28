Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $309.52 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

