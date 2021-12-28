Brookstone Capital Management Invests $2.25 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

AA stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $60.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

