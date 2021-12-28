Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $91.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $179.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.70.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

