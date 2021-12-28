Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,949 Shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIG) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period.

PFIG stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81.

