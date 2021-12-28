Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will report $725.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.78 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $642.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,673,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.16 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

