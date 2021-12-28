BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.69. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 598,286 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.61 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.52.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.
BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)
BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.
Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.