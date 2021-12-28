BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ERE.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.40 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $C$4.41 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$4.09 and a one year high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$393.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

