Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$2.39. The business had revenue of C$39.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

