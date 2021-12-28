Bunicorn (BUNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $307,604.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $307,604.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,800.59 or 0.07953113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076055 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.52 or 1.00088048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00052489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008118 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

