C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Receives $97.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.27.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.13. 766,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,084. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.