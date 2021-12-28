Cadence Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,296 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Pan American Silver makes up 0.3% of Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cadence Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth $22,661,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 365,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. The stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,817. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 15.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.