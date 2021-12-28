Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) were up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 40,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 77,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 15,380 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 484,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

