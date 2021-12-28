Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $186,780. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 14,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,541. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 3.00.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

